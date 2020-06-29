Alyssa Milano Justifies Herself As A Snip From A Parody Video Used To Term Her A "racist"

Actor Alyssa Milano recently took to Twitter to justify a video of her which has been doing the rounds on various social media platforms lately. The video showcases her with a darkened face, which was called out by a number of people who believed it to be a sign of racism. She was of the stance that she was playing the reality star Polizzi, also known as Snooki in the parody video, which is why she had heavy makeup done on her face.

Alyssa Milano justifies her blackface makeup

Alyssa Milano’s pictures with heavy makeup have lately been doing rounds on social media. In the picture posted, she can be seen pouting dramatically while her face is covered in tanning makeup. The actor, who is also a left-wing activist, decided to justify herself through a tweet where she spoke about how the picture was snipped out and the actual piece is something very different from what has been portrayed. In the video shared, Alyssa Milano can be seen dressing up as Polizzi who has a detailed history when it comes to geographical identification. In a long paragraph posted, the actor wrote that she is being targeted and trolled by the right-wing activists for a video that was made just make people laugh. She also wrote that the purpose of the video was to parody Snooki from Jersey Shore. She also suggested that her true believers can shut down the people sharing the screengrab by showing them what the actual video is. Have a look at the video posted by the actor on her Twitter handle here.

The right wing trolls are using a still from this funny or die video where a parodied Snookie from Jersey Shore. If you see the screen grab that they are using maybe you can shut them down with a link to the entire video.



Here it is: https://t.co/oKauRsy32a — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 27, 2020

Alyssa Milano's tweet was in response to a picture that was being circulated with the words “Is she racist?”. They also made an attempt to spread the hashtag “#AlyssaBlackface”. She also decided to personally reply to a few of the tweets that were trying to shame her. The actor got a lot of support from the people, following the allegations and her justification. Have a look at the tweet and the reply here.

