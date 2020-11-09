As Biden Wins US Presidential Race, Trump Plans Rallies To Protest Against Election Result

While Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is declared as the projected winner of the US election 2020, incumbent Donald Trump is showing reluctance in conceding and has even planned campaign-style rallies to contest the result of the election. Trump and his Republican allies have refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory. While Trump gave no sign of conceding, his campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh, on November 8, said that the 45th president will hold a series of rallies to build support for the legal fights challenging the outcome.

Trump has announced teams to pursue recounts in several states and he will also seek to back up his unfounded accusations of voting fraud by highlighting obituaries of dead people that the campaign said voted in the election. Murtaugh did not inform when the rallies would resume, however, he did assure that the Republican leader will legally challenge the outcome. Donald Jr and Eric have also been urging the allies to continue supporting Donald’s rejection to the results along with major American media outlets who projected Biden as the winner on November 7.

The Associated Press called the Democratic Challenger as the winner with a clear majority of 290 electoral votes as opposed to 214 for the Republican leader. Evidently angered by the outcome, while the US President has been on a Twitter spree questioning who allowed the media outlets to declare a winner, his reelection campaign is reportedly planning a messaging blitz to fuel its argument without any evidence that the US Election 2020 is ‘stolen’. Donald Trump's campaign has filed several lawsuits against the election results in a few battleground states, while the President had spent months making unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots could open the election up to fraud.

Biden’s win leaves Republicans divided

Republicans in the United States appear to be divided on the projected win by President-elect Joe Biden even as President Donald Trump refused to accept defeat and claimed widespread voter fraud. While some Grand Old Party (GOP) lawmakers were more accepting of Biden's lead on Sunday, others supported Trump's narrative of voter fraud, calling for legal challenges by his campaign.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah congratulated Biden on his win on Saturday, although he said that Trump will 'keep on fighting until the very end'. "You're not going to change the nature of President Trump in these last days, apparently, of his presidency," Romney said. Soon after Biden was projected to be the next US President, Trump refused to accept defeat, saying that the election was "far from over", and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign. Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan said on Sunday that though any potential evidence of widespread voter fraud should be released, but it would not reverse the projected election results.

