Making his opening remarks at the QUAD summit, Australian PM Scott Morrison said that the group was capable of dealing with big challenges in a complex and challenging world. On Friday, the Australian leader reiterated the strength of the four-party group and said that it was all about showing “how to get things done. QUAD or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is a strategic dialogue between the United States, India, Japan and Australia that was formed in 2007 with the initiative of the then Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

"The Quad is about demonstrating that how the democracies such as ours get things done. They can do with the big challenges, we face in a very complex in changing world. And there is no part of the world that is more dynamic than Indo-Pacific at this time," Morrison said.

Additionally, the Australian PM also reaffirmed the relevance of the group pointing out that there was no place in the world which was more dynamic than the Indo-Pacific at present. Morrison, whose administration had previously slammed China for its increasing influence in the Indo-Pacific, called for the region to be “free” and “liberal”.

"We believe in a free and open Indo-Pacific because we know that's what to live in a strong, stable and prosperous region. So our citizens can realise their hopes and dreams for their future in a liberal and free society," Morrisson said.

Excellent discussions at our first in-person Quad leaders’ meeting in the US. Honoured to meet with PM @sugawitter, PM @narendramodi & @POTUS on our shared vision of a free, open & resilient Indo-Pacific region & responding to the challenges we face in a complex & changing world. pic.twitter.com/iLzhEnH2fn — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) September 24, 2021

Morrison-Modi meet

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison in Washington and discussed a wide range of topics aimed at deepening the economic and people-to-people linkages between the two countries. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to its Twitter handle and wrote that both the leaders (PM Modi & Scott Morrison) discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at deepening economic and people-to-people linkages between India and Australia. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on his Twitter handle shared that PM Modi and Morrison discussed ":regional and global developments as well as ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas related to COVID-19, trade, defence, clean energy and more".

PM Modi and Morrison have met a number of times on the sidelines of various international conferences. Earlier, Australian PM Morrison had also called PM Modi to brief him about the plan to go ahead with the Australia, UK, and US (AUKUS) alliance. On 15 September, both leaders also held a telephonic conversation, in which the duo reviewed the rapid progress in India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the recent 2+2 Dialogue.

(Image: ScottMorrisonMP/Twitter)