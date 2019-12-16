Bank Employee Posts Photos With Cash, Accused Of Stealing $88,000

A bank employee, who posted his pictures with loads of cash on Facebook, has been arrested by the FBI after being accused of stealing $88,000 from the vault. The employee who is also an aspiring rapper was caught in San Diego, California, and has now been charged with financial institution fraud and other related charges. As per the police, Arlando Henderson is said to have stolen from the vault of Wells Fargo and then committed a separate loan fraud in connection with the purchase of a luxury Mercedes Benz. The 29-year-old was reportedly employed by a financial institution in Charlotte, North Carolina, and had access to the cash vault.

Henderson used money for personal expenses

There were a total of 18 instances when Henderson stole cash from deposits made by bank customers from the bank vault and used the money to pay for personal expenses and to make a large cash down payment on a luxury vehicle, the bank authority claimed. He is also accused of making cash deposits at an ATM near his workplace. Henderson destroyed certain documents and made, or caused others to make, false entries in the bank's books and records to cover up the theft, claim the officials. The former employee used a social media account to post several pictures of him holding large stacks of cash throughout July and August 2019 as mentioned in the indictment. The report also mentions that Henderson stole more than $70,000 (£52,500) in cash from the bank vault, Henderson made a $20,000 (£15,000) cash down payment on a 2019 Mercedes-Benz, and obtained a car loan for the remaining balance from another financial institution, by providing false information and falsified documents, including falsified bank statements in July 2019.

31 counts of charges

On December 4, FBI agents arrested Henderson in San Diego on two counts of financial institution fraud, 19 counts of theft, embezzlement and misapplication, and twelve counts of making false entries, which carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine, per count; and transactional money laundering, which carries a penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Reports mention that Henderson is an aspiring recording artist who performs under the stage name 'Aceey4oez'. Two days before his arrest, Henderson shared a selfie showing him grasping a stack of bills alongside the cap. He will appear before the court for another hearing on December 17.

