Condemning the deadly mass shooting incident at an elementary school in Texas which killed 21 people, including 19 students and two adults on Tuesday, former US President Barack Obama raised concerns over the threats that children are facing while being at school. He wnet on to say that the country is paralysed, not by fear, but by a "gun lobby".

In a series of tweets, the former US President spoke on how parents continue to remain in a worried state after leaving their kids at school or after taking them into a public place.

Across the country, parents are putting their children to bed, reading stories, singing lullabies—and in the back of their minds, they’re worried about what might happen tomorrow after they drop their kids off at school, or take them to a grocery store or any other public space. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 25, 2022

Expressing grief over the incident, Obama critised the existing gun laws in the US and said that the country is paralysed, not by fear, but by a "gun lobby".

"It’s long past time for action, any kind of action. And it’s another tragedy—a quieter but no less tragic one—for families to wait another day. May God bless the memory of the victims, and in the words of Scripture, heal the brokenhearted and bind up their wounds", he further tweeted.

Uvalde district police chief addresses a press conference on Texas school shooting

On the other hand, Pete Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, addressed a press conference hours after the shooting incident and said that the suspect carried out the entire act alone and had no help. Further, without providing any more details on casualties, he confirmed that the attacker has been killed.

In addition to that, the district's top security officer also said that the police are still working on the active investigation and will provide more information to the affected families as soon as possible.

"Our priority is to get information to our families. So please bear with us in regards to that. Secondly, once we do get some information, we will release it to the public as well and call another press conference. Let me assure you, the intruder is deceased and we are not actively looking for another individual or any other suspects in this case. We definitely ask you all to keep the family, the families that are involved in your prayers", he further said.

The incident took place on Tuesday (local time) when at least 19 children and a few adults died in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. According to the officials, the suspect was an 18-year-old student at Uvalde High School.

Image: AP