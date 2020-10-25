Barack Obama Criticises Donald Trump For 'getting Mad And Walking Out' Of Interview

Former US President Barack Obama on Saturday attacked Donald Trump for abruptly ending an interview earlier this week. While speaking at a drive-in rally in Miami, Obama said that the US President “got mad and walked out of the interview” with 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl, who also believes that Trump is not up to being the leader of the country. Obama said that Trump “can’t answer a tough question” and therefore, it is the responsibility of the US citizens to ensure that he doesn’t get a second term at the White House. The former Democratic leader reiterated that Trump’s behaviour earlier this week indicated that he “ain’t all that tough”.

“If he can't answer a tough question, like what would you like to do in your second term? Then it's our job to make sure he doesn't get a second term,” Obama said.

Donald Trump ends interview abruptly

US President Donald Trump abruptly “cut short” a solo interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes on October 20 and did not even return for an already planned appearance with US Vice President Mike Pence. As per reports, as Trump sat down with correspondent Lesley Stahl after cameras were set at the White House, the US President abruptly ended the talk after nearly 45 minutes. According to CNN sources, Trump told the broadcaster that he believes they have already got material to use.

Even though CBS just said that Trump walked off from the interview that is slated to run later this week, Trump took to Twitter and called the interview “fake and biased”. He even threatened to release the clips from the interview before it is scheduled to air citing “sake of accuracy”. According to Trump, people should be allowed to compare the “terrible electoral intrusion” with the ones that are carried out with Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden.

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

One of the most divisive US Elections is less than two weeks away and Donald Trump spent the week unleashing attacks on several officials including the media and even the health professions. Prior to Trump’s 60 Minutes interview, Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris were also interview in the same manner. All four candidates are scheduled to appear in the same program on October 25.

