Barack Obama Shares Pics Of Orange Skies In California, Netizens Say 'Earth Is New Mars'

Amid the raging wildfires in California, former US President Barack Obama recently shared images that show the apocalyptic orange glow filling the sky. While calling the fires across the West Coast the ‘latest example’ of changing climate’, Obama wrote that protecting the planet is ‘on the ballot’. He drew a parallel between the wildfires and 2020 Congress election and urged Americans to vote like their life depends on it.

The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities. Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it—because it does. pic.twitter.com/gKGegXWxQu — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 10, 2020

According to reports, the wildfires have already burned through millions of acres of land, setting ablaze forests, homes and lives. So far over 3.4 million acres of land have been burned as the wildfires continue to engulf everything in sight, according to the National Interagency Fire Centre. The US government has deployed around 14,100 firefighters to battle the blazing wildfire in California.

READ: Wildfire Rages Across North America, Burns 3.4 Mn Acres In California Alone

‘Earth is the new Mars’

The US state is reportedly burning with over 30 wildfires spread out in its various parts after a bolt of lightning struck the northern part of California. With skies so dark, it appeared more night than day. Apart from Obama, several residents of California and neighbouring regions shared pictures of the orange skies, with some even comparing the landscape to Mars.

Can you guess which of these is concept art for Blade Runner 2049 and which is the current San Francisco skyline? pic.twitter.com/fPj8M4wQDn — Ted Gioia (@tedgioia) September 10, 2020

Orange sky in San Francisco due to the fire in the woods pic.twitter.com/RW3c8xNT6C — Arthur (@Arthur2020202) September 10, 2020

READ: 'Evacuate Now:' Wildfires Grow In Oregon As 500K Flee

Drone Footage of San Francisco Set to the Music of Bladerunner 2049 https://t.co/fDq9SW8hyV pic.twitter.com/43T4auFoyT — Marc Grober (@netbuoy) September 11, 2020

Meanwhile in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/ykI8k5JupQ — EDM Maniac (@EDMManiac) September 10, 2020

San Francisco The Best ... pic.twitter.com/5DYWa1zPGQ — Ricardo Gutiérrez (@Ricardo16020552) September 11, 2020

READ: AR Rahman Says California's Wildfire Makes 'skies Look Scarier Than Blade Runner 2049'

Meanwhile, the US Forest Service had previously closed eight national forests and 10 more national forests were closed recently citing “unprecedented and historic fire conditions throughout the state”. A state of emergency has been declared by the California Governor Gavin Newsom in multiple countries amid wildfires.

In Southern California, the fire took over Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties. Addressing the crisis, Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this week said, “We’re encouraged that the wind activity appears to be dying down. The rest of the week looks a little more favourable”.

READ: Evacuees Flee Wildfire Devastation In California

