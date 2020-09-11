AR Rahman Says California's Wildfire Makes 'skies Look Scarier Than Blade Runner 2049'

Singer, composer, and music producer AR Rahman recently took to Instagram to post a picture of 'the bay area' in California. The singer mentioned how horrific the current scenario was due to the wildfires. Take a look at his post and see how fans have responded to the same.

In the post uploaded by the singer, fans can see only an orange tint that has taken over the skies and a blurry view of the steps. There were two people present in the post and one of them seemed to be running away. The strange and mysterious sight has been created due to the wildfires that have adversely affected California. The wildfires have caused the skies to turn orange and many people have been sharing their concerned thoughts over the current scenario.

AR Rahman also penned down a small yet impactful caption. He mentioned the site looked very scary. His caption read - 'From news ...Bay Area skies look scarier than 'Blade Runner 2049' (sic).

Many fans have commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that they thought the wildfire was devastating too. Take a look at the comments fans left on AR Rahman's post.

Pic Credit: AR Rahman's Instagram

AR Rahman's other Instagram posts

Singer AR Rahman is moderately active on his Instagram and keeps posting updates from time to time for his followers. In his last post, fans saw the singer posing with the legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Both the singer smiled for the picture and AR Rahman had uploaded the post to celebrate Asha Bhosle's birthday. The caption for his post read - 'Happy birthday to the Queen of Indian pop @asha.bhosle #legendarysinger' (sic). Take a look at his post:

In another post, fans can see an image of legendary singer John Lenon with Yoko Ono. The post holds a black-white blurry image on the two stars. AR Rahman also added a caption about art and how it is perceived. The sign read 'Don't Hate What You Can't Understand' (sic). Many people liked and commented on the post. Take a look at the John Lenon with Yoko Ono post that the singer uploaded:

Promo Pic Credit: AR Rahman's Instagram

