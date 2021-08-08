Barack Obama Tones Down 60th Birthday Bash Citing COVID Delta Variant Outbreak

Barack Obama's recent Martha's Vineyard "scaled-down" birthday bash created an "s-t show" of traffic congestion on the resort island, reported ANI. The former US President's 60th birthday bash scaled back as celebrity guests were seen leaving the party a little before midnight. According to the report, several celebrities such as singer John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, rapper Takeoff and others were seen leaving the venue just before midnight.

Ex-US President Barack Obama birthday bash 'scaled down'

According to the news agency report, singer John Legend, his model wife Chrissy Teigen, along with rapper Takeoff were seen leaving the ex-president's Oak Bluffs seaside property just before midnight. At the party, Legend was heard performing for the crowd present on Saturday evening. Migos MC was also rumoured to perform to set up the spirits at the party

Amid the musical acts, a DJ was heard playing Ain't Nobody by singer Chaka Khan, to honour the 60-year-old man of the hour. Several taxis were also seen driving into the former president's residence to take party staff home. The report suggests a few SUVs containing celebrities were seen departing the seaside property of Michelle and Barack Obama.

According to ANI, a Massachusetts police officer was heard describing the traffic situation in the town of over 4,500 as an "s-t show" on his radio as the birthday bash began to wind down. Initially, the party's original guest list was nearly 500 people, in addition to 200 staff members. The numbers were reduced earlier this week to only "friends and close family" after an outbreak of COVID-19's Delta variant in Cape Cod. In a statement, earlier, a spokeswoman for Obama, Hannah Hankins had stated, "The outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public guidelines and COVID safeguards in place."

The 11th-hour decision led to the reported disinvites of ex-adviser, David Axelrod, and comics, David Letterman, Larry David, and Conan O'Brien. However, other celebrities such as Jay-Z, Beyonce, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Erykah Badu, Steven Colbert, and John Kerry were captured arriving at the party. As per the report, Rita Hanks, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Eddie Vedder, and Questlove were slated to perform at the 60-year-old's birthday bash.

(With inputs: ANI)

IMAGE: AP