Belarus Oppn Leader Seeks More Help From US In Washington Visit Amid Rigged Election Claim

Belarus’ opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, on Monday, appealed for more help from the United States as she commenced a visit to Washington for meetings with top Biden officials this week. The 38-year-old lawmaker has been in exile in Lithuania ever since Alexander Lukashenko began his presidential term last August. A staunch critic of Lukashenko’s “dictatorship”, Tsikhanouskaya contested against the right-winger in last year’s polls instead of her husband, who was jailed in May 2020.

According to a statement by the US Department of State, the Belarusian held meetings with US State Secretary Antony Blinken, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, and Counselor of the Department Derek Chollet. During the meet, which was conducted in Washington DC, American leaders reaffirmed their support for the Belarusian people’s democratic aspirations. It is imperative to note that the eastern European country has been witnessing massive protests with residents terming the polls as rigged.

“They discussed the need for the ongoing Lukashenka regime crackdown to end, along with the unconditional release of all political prisoners in Belarus, and an inclusive political dialogue and new presidential elections under international observation,” the state department said in a statement.

Together with @SecBlinken, @UnderSecStateP, @derekchollet, & @USAmbBelarus, we discussed further joint actions on the international arena, how to make Belarus Democracy Act more effective, provide emergency support for free media in Belarus after the regime's crackdown on them. pic.twitter.com/FUfxmN3cMk — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) July 19, 2021

During the meeting with @SecBlinken, I thanked him for supporting Belarusian democratic aspirations. I called on 🇺🇸 to strengthen help for our civil society, economically & politically pressure the regime, & appeal to Russia to play a constructive role in the crisis resolution. pic.twitter.com/8HHk3IQqeF — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) July 19, 2021

Lukashenka’s assaults on journalists & civil society are appalling & deserve condemnation from the int'l community. I'm eager to welcome @Tsihanouskaya to Congress tomorrow as we discuss how to hold Lukashenka to account & protect RFE/RL journalists & all those speaking out. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) July 19, 2021

.@UnderSecStateP and I welcomed Belarusian leader of the democratic opposition @Tsihanouskaya to the @StateDept today. We discussed the way out of the political crisis: release of all political prisoners, inclusive dialogue, and new elections. Zhvvye Belarus! — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 20, 2021

More help needed

Speaking to CNN later, the opposition leader said that she needed more help from both the US and the European Union. Buttressing her stance, she said that America had a “moral obligation” to help Belarus. She also asked the Biden administration to help civil society survive.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the authoritarian leader of Belarus, who has increasingly relied on Moscow's support amid increasing tensions with the West. During the meet, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked Putin for Russia's support and pledged that the country would duly repay its loans. Putin, in turn, praised Belarus as a "reliable and stable partner" during their talks in St. Petersburg, as reported by AP. As of now, more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police as a part of a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

Image: Tsihanouskaya/Twitter