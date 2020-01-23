Bernie Sanders Leads Donald Trump By Largest Margin Of All 2020 Candidates

Democratic Party's Bernie Sanders lead Republican US President Donald Trump with the widest margins of all candidates in the Presidential race of 2020. Reportedly, according to a poll, when Americans were asked to choose in a face-off against Trump, 52 per cent voters chose Sanders while 43 per cent chose the current US leader. The US-based survey registered more than 4,000 voters nationwide and were asked who will they pitted against each of the Democratic candidates for this year.

While Sanders topped, next in line was the former Vice President of US, Joe Biden with 50 per cent voting over Trump. Furthermore, billionaire Michael Bloomberg also led Trump by seven points, then came Senator Elizabeth Warren who led the Republican leader with three points.

Sanders questions Trump's policies

In their campaigns, Trump and Sanders have been seen taking every opportunity to oust each other in White House race. With Sanders questioning Trump administration's policies, the US President's statements of preventing America from becoming a socialist country has reportedly always got loud applause. Just last month, Sanders slammed the US President Donald Trump and called him a 'racist, sexist, homophobe, xenophobe and a religious bigot' in a tweet.

The self-described socialist candidate, Sanders not only believes that Trump is 'dividing' the country, but has also urged the citizens of their country to 'stand up and get involved' in order to defeat the US President in 2020. Sanders has also claimed earlier, he is running for the President because 'it's about time' that the US forms a government that works in the favour of the working class. Even in the recent debate, Sanders said that American can 'do much better' than 'Trump-led deal' while referring to his climate change policies. Just recently, Sanders also targetted US President's social security and medicare.

Over and over, Donald Trump promised Americans that he would not cut Social Security and Medicare.



He lied.



When we win, we're not going to just protect Social Security and Medicare, we're going to expand them.https://t.co/Yk71q5yXgg — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 22, 2020

