Trump Backs Contender Bernie Sanders Over Prospect Of Female US President

US President Donald Trump backed his contender Bernie Sanders against rival Elizabeth Warren and said he did not believe Sanders would suggest a woman could not win the Presidential election. The Warren-Sander tiff has grown since reports came out that Sanders told Warren in 2018 that he did not believe a woman could beat Trump. Even though Warren confirmed the report on January 13, Sanders has denied making any such statement.

Republican President sided with his Democratic rival at a rally in Wisconsin on January 14 reportedly said, 'I don't believe Bernie said that', he further added that 'It's not the kind of a thing he would say'. Trump had defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 Presidential election. While the Democratic presidential candidates were debating in Iowa on Tuesday night, Trump had organised a rally in Milwaukee reportedly played the role of counter-programming event'.

Sanders questions Trump's policies

In their campaigns, Trump and Sanders have been seen taking every opportunity to oust each other in White House race. With Sanders questioning Trump administration's policies, the US President's statements of preventing America from becoming a socialist country has reportedly always got loud applause. Just last month, Sanders slammed the US President Donald Trump and called him a 'racist, sexist, homophobe, xenophobe and a religious bigot' in a tweet.

The self-described socialist candidate, Sanders not only believes that Trump is 'dividing' the country, but has also urged the citizens of their country to 'stand up and get involved' in order to defeat the US President in 2020. Sanders has also claimed earlier, he is running for the President because 'it's about time' that the US forms a government that works in the favour of the working class. Even in the recent debate, Sanders said that American can 'do much better' than 'Trump-led deal' while referring to his climate change policies.

