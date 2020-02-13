The Debate
Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg Emerge As Democratic Frontrunners For US Elections

US News

US Senator Bernie Sanders and Afghanistan veteran Pete Buttigieg have emerged as the new Democratic frontrunners in the White House race against Donald Trump.

Bernie sanders

US Senator Bernie Sanders and Afghanistan veteran Pete Buttigieg have emerged as the new Democratic frontrunners in the White House race against the Republican US President Donald Trump. While Sanders claimed victory on February 12 in New Hampshire primary with 26 per cent votes and former mayor of South Bend finished second with 24 per cent votes. Last week, Buttigieg narrowly beat Sanders in the Iowa caucuses and again finishing as the top two candidates among Democrats. 

Meanwhile, Joe Biden reportedly tried to sound optimistic after his drowning campaign took another hit and coming on the fifth place after Elizabeth Warren. Presently, there are now nine Democratic candidates left in the race who will now shift their focus to primaries in Nevada on February 22, South Carolina on February 29. This will then be followed by Super Tuesday on March 3 and March 14 when the states will hold their primaries. 

Read - Some Democrats Fear Fallout From Sanders Atop The Ticket

Read - Sanders In Talks With DNC To Headline Big-dollar Fundraiser

Sanders' victory leaner than polls

According to the global news agency, the US senator's victory was leaner than the polls which had predicted. In 2016, the campaign he took a thrashing 60 per cent of votes in New Hampshire and finished far ahead of the Hillary Clinton. The race for the nomination is long and unpredictable, however, the 78-year-old has also been deemed as a worry as critics reportedly think he is too far to the left to beat Trump. 

A 35-year-old mechanic told an international media outlet that he worries if Sanders wins, “half the country is going to side with socialism”. This comes as the US Senator proposes expensive health care reforms. He further added that the policies put forth by Sanders “could ruin, destroy the country”. 

Read - Larry Sanders Campaigns For His Brother Bernie In UK For US Elections

Read - Sanders' Narrow Win Ups Pressure On Moderates To Coalesce

(With agency inputs)

