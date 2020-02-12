Larry Sanders Campaigns For His Brother Bernie In UK For US Elections

As United States Senator Bernie Sanders claims victory in New Hampshire primary, his brother Larry Sanders has been campaigning for the Democratic candidate in the UK. Larry, who is also a British politician and a member of Green Party was rooting for his brother as Democrats based on Britain are also eligible for voting in upcoming US elections. The Green Party spokesperson, Larry recently had a conversation with global news outlet where he shared his views on both British and American politics.

UK and US politics for Larry

While talking to an international media outlet, Larry mentioned that there are 'a lot of similarities' between politics in both countries. He mentioned that there is 'extreme income inequality' and that Washington is worse, while London according to him, comes second. The Green Party member thinks that even though Britain is facing certain issues, the people still 'haven't got a Trump' and UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has a chance if he tries.

Larry also believes that if Democrats are led by his brother, they 'will win'. However, if the party is led by any other 'soft middle-of-the-roader', they might have a hard time defeating Republican US President Donald Trump.

Larry's comments came as the US Senator Bernie Sanders declared victory in New Hampshire on February 11 after securing a narrow lead over Pete Buttigieg in the state's Democratic primary. Sanders who led the polls with 26 per cent and 90 per cent of the precincts reporting. After his triumph, Sanders said that his victory is the start of US President Donald Trump's end. The US Senator also called it the 'beginning of a revolution' and credited the Americans for his win.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was trailing with 24.4 per cent votes while Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar had 19.8 per cent. According to international reports, Sanders managed to draw excitement of the voters despite a modest turnout.

