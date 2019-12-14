The Debate
Bernie Sanders Slams Donald Trump, Calls Him 'racist And Sexist'

US News

The Presidential candidate for 2020, Bernie Sanders slammed the US President Donald Trump and called him a 'racist, sexist, homophobe, xenophobe' on Dec 13.

Bernie Sanders

The Presidential candidate for 2020, Bernie Sanders slammed the US President Donald Trump and called him a 'racist, sexist, homophobe, xenophobe and a religious bigot' on December 13. On one hand, as the US House approved the impeachment charges of 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction of Congress', Sanders took this opportunity to say that his campaign is the 'strongest' to defeat him. Sanders joined hand with the representative from Minnesota, Ilhan Omar for a rally in Nashua. 

Read - US House Approves Impeachment Charges, Trump Says 'it's Not Fair'

During Trump's first rally since the impeachment enquiry started, he had attacked Omar on October 10 in her own turf and called her a 'disgrace' to their country and reminded his thousands of supports of the anti-semitic remarks that she made on Israel. President Trump rose the allegations yet again that Omar married her brother to commit immigration fraud. However, while Omar gave a befitting reply to the US President even then, she now partnered with Trump's rival in the race for President, Sanders.

Read - Clinton Mocks Bernie Sanders' Tuition-free College Plan; Compares It To 'chocolate Milk'

Sanders against Trump

Bernie Sanders not only believes that Trump is 'dividing' the country, but has also urged the citizens of their country to 'stand up and get involved' in order to defeat the US President in 2020. Sanders has also claimed earlier, he is running for the President because 'it's about time' that the US forms a government that works in the favour of the working class. This was also not the first time when Sanders addressed Trump as a 'xenophobe' but has also accused him of creating an 'inhumane' immigration system. 

Read - Democrat Bernie Sanders Set For Vigorous Campaign In New York

Read - Ilhan Omar Hits Back At Donald Trump For Being Called A 'disgrace'

