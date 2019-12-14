US House Approves Impeachment Charges, Trump Says 'it's Not Fair'

The President of United States Donald Trump has cried once again against the entire impeachment process on December 13 and said 'it's not fair'. As the House of Representatives approved the two impeachment charges against him, Trump stiffened his stance of 'doing nothing wrong'. In the Saturday vote, both Democrats and Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee voted 23 to 17. This move has brought Trump one step closer to being only the third US President to be impeached.

House of Democrats had accused the US President of 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction of Congress'. The impeachment charges were unveiled by the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler who described Trump as 'danger'. However, Trump has again called the Democrats 'the Party of Hate' and goes on to say that they are 'bad' for the country. While the impeachment charges are 'strong' against the US President, he questions the Democrats 'how do you get impeached' even after creating 'best economy in the world'.

It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong! The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate. They are so bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

How do you get Impeached when you have done NOTHING wrong (a perfect call), have created the best economy in the history of our Country, rebuilt our Military, fixed the V.A. (Choice!), cut Taxes & Regs, protected your 2nd A, created Jobs, Jobs, Jobs, and soooo much more? Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

House approves charges

US House approved the charges against Trump on December 13 and called him an 'imminent threat and a clear and present danger'. Committee chairman Jerry Nadler called it a 'solemn day' after the votes occurred with surprising speed following a caustic, 14-hour debate the previous day. The charges are related to President Donald Trump's pressuring of Ukraine to launch investigations into a Democratic rival, and his blanket refusal to cooperate with any aspect of the inquiry. The articles of impeachment will now be considered by the full House, which is expected to vote next week to impeach Trump. 'The House will act expeditiously,' Nadler said in brief remarks.

We are moving forward with Articles of Impeachment to urgently respond to the President’s actions, which are an imminent threat and a clear and present danger to our national security and our democracy.



No one is above the law.



Not even the President. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/YHG2bRvdah — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) December 13, 2019

What's next for Trump?

Since the charges have been passed in the lower house, the articles will be on a trial in the upper house of the Congress which is the Senate. US Senate holds a Republican majority and is expected to protect their President from being impeached from the office by voting against the conviction and removal. In the 100-seat Senate, Democrats have 47 seats, while the remaining are acquired by Republicans. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnel, a key Trump ally, had shown strong reservations against impeachment and is expected to use his political power to shield any embarrassing result for his Republican Party.

