After 13 years, American singer, songwriter, and dancer, Britney Spears is finally free from a court-ordered conservatorship that existed in her life to oversee her financial status and career. The announcement came after a Friday judgment by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. As per Variety, Judge Penny said, “The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the Estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.”

Currently, the pop star's previous financial issues would be managed by a new estate conservator, according to the judge. Mathew Rosengart who is the singer's attorney, opened his remarks to the judge by presenting from Spears's June evidence, in which she stated her desire for the conservatorship to terminate without psychiatric assessment. "The record is clear," Rosengart stated.

Britney Spears Conservatorship 'a Kafkaesque nightmare': Mathew Rosengart

Furthermore, Rosengart addressed a swarm of admirers who were present outside the LA courthouse in California and stated that the Friday ruling is something to rejoice over. The lawyer termed the Britney Spears conservatorship 'a Kafkaesque nightmare.'

“Britney Spears has been faced with a decade-long nightmare, a Kafkaesque nightmare orchestrated by her father,” Rosengart was quoted by Sputnik as saying.

Rosengart added that the court has agreed to Spears' demand that she not be subjected to a psychiatric evaluation, which is customary in such instances.

After the court ruling, the pop singer herself has expressed her happiness through social media posts. Britney said in an Instagram post "I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day, Best day ever."

Britney Spears conservatorship: What happened with Britney Spears?

Britney Spears has been under her father Jamie Spears' conservatorship since 2008. The conservatorship barred Britney from making any decisions in life or spending her multimillion-dollar assets. Her father held a lot of control in her life and even restricted her from meeting her sons.

The pop star petitioned the court in June of this year to be released from her father's guardianship. Britney said that her father had been squandering her hard-earned money for years and that all she wanted now was her life back. She even claimed at a court hearing in June that her father forced her to take drugs against her consent. She also said that she had an intrauterine device implanted in her body and that she was compelled to perform on the stage even when she did not want to.

The American pop star said in trial that her father had frequently forbidden her from marrying her long-term partner, Sam Asghari. Jamie Spears was ousted as a conservator in September, marking Britney's largest win in her years-long court struggle.

According to Variety, Britney Spears's father Jamie Spears was removed from her conservatorship in September. Britney's conservatorship commenced in the year 2008, following many public mental breakdowns. Jamie Spears acted as both a conservator of her estate as well as finance and a supervisor of her for more than a decade.

However, owing to his own health difficulties, he temporarily stood down as supervisor of her in 2019. Britney and her lawyer issued a formal court complaint earlier this year to have Jamie removed as conservator of Britney's estate.

