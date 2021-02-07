Biden Administration Braces To Meet 'bold' Huddles For Climate Change Spending

US President Joe Biden's administration on February 6 sprawled to meet the 120-day set deadline to meet funding pledge for passage of executive order for tackling climate change. Lawmakers, in an early test for Biden’s visibly most crucial ‘climate change’ agenda, are vying to allocate 40 per cent of the $2 trillion package to outdo catastrophic impacts of crisis for the disadvantaged communities that suffered in the aftermath of pollution and deteriorating environmental infrastructure. "Scientific community has made clear that the scale and speed of necessary action are greater than previously believed. There is little time left to avoid setting the world on a dangerous, potentially catastrophic, climate trajectory", the Biden said at the White House address. He further, stressed, that his administration puts climate change at the center of US foreign policy and national security.

Placing the climate crisis at the forefront of US’ foreign policy and security planning, Biden submitted the United States instrument of acceptance to rejoin the Paris Agreement and called for an early Leaders’ Climate Summit for raising climate ambition, and significant contribution to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). His Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Saturday, huddled to issue recommendations for a spending package that will provide political momentum for Biden’s climate doctrine, even as his predecessor former US President Barack Obama’s administration struggled in leading global efforts to combat threats of climate change.

“It will be a United States priority to press for enhanced climate ambition and integration of climate considerations across a wide range of international fora, including the Group of Seven (G7), the Group of Twenty (G20), and fora that address clean energy, aviation, shipping, the Arctic, the ocean, sustainable development, migration, and other,” Biden asserted, as he urged for the US stakeholders to advance the Climate diplomacy.

Designing a 'blueprint'

As his administration is now tasked with drafting an effective climate finance plan, making strategic use of multilateral and bilateral channels, Cecilia Martinez, the head of Biden’s environmental justice portfolio at the White House Council on Environmental Quality, told state broadcasters that ‘it’s a big promise’, as lawmakers design a blueprint. The 40 per cent from the $2 trillion spendings for ‘most vulnerable’ is a challenging feat, raises concerns about whether funds will hit the intended areas. “Concerned, how 40 per cent is administered,” executive director with WE ACT for Environmental Justice, Peggy Shepard told politico.

We need to meet the threat of climate change with the urgency it demands — and seize the opportunity to build back better. Tune in as I introduce members of my climate team who will get it done. https://t.co/DWEwSIDF4Y — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 19, 2020

(Image Credit: AP)