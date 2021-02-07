New York Fed's Daleep Singh To Join Joe Biden Administration As Deputy NSA

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has said that Daleep Singh, the head of a market’s group at the bank will join newly minted Joe Biden's administration as deputy national security adviser. Singh, who had joined the bank last year, would take charge to ensure safety and security of the nation later this month. In his new role, the 45-year-old will serve as deputy National Economic Council (NEC) Director as well and report to both National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and NEC Director Brian Deese.

Singh has previously worked at the US Department of the Treasury in the Obama administration serving as Acting Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets and Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs. Born in Maryland and raised in North Carolina, Singh holds a bachelor’s degree with Duke University in Economics public policy and a master of business administration/master of public administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard University, with a focus on international economics.

Read: Biden Talks To California Woman In Weekly Address

Read: Biden Gives Calif. Woman Pep Talk In Weekly Address Revival

Anne Baum appointed as interim head

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of New York has appointed Anne Baum as interim head of the Market’s group until they find a replacement for Singh. John C. Williams, president and chief executive officer of the New York Fed, speaking to AP hailed Singh’s contribution to the bank saying that he had had a meaningful impact during his tenure. "Over the past year, Daleep has played a critical leadership role in the emergency facilities the Fed launched in response to COVID-19. I'm thrilled that he will continue to leverage his knowledge and expertise in support of economic policy at this important time," he added.

Read: Biden Administration Moves To Reverse Trump's Migration Agreements With Three Countries

Read: Beijing Listening? US' New Biden Govt Plans To Bring QUAD Leaders Together, Circle China

President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris had promised one of the most diverse administrations in the history of the United States after they defeated Donald Trump in November. It looks like Biden and the Vice-President-elect have kept their words because the first 100 members of the incoming White House staff come of all backgrounds and can easily be called the most diverse in terms of their ideology, gender, race, and skin colour. Biden and Harris have named more than 100 White House appointees so far, a goal they had set to complete by the end of 2020.

(Image: NewYorkFed/Twitter)