Biden Administration Indicates Escalating Trump's Policy Against China In Indo-Pacific

The incoming Biden administration has indicated that it is going to follow incumbent President Donald Trump's policy in the Indo-Pacific to challenge China's aggression in the region. Biden's National Security Adviser-appointee Jake Sullivan has called for an intensification of Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs) in the South China Sea as a countermeasure to target China's malign activities in the region. The Trump administration has used more FONOPs in its four-year term against China than any other previous US governments.

According to reports, Jake Sullivan has said that the US should devote more assets and resources towards the freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea. China is accused of bullying its smaller neighbours in the South China Sea by implementing hardline policies, including an increase in its military presence in the region.

The United States has been at the forefront in challenging the Communist aggression in the region, especially since Trump took over. With Sullivan's latest comment, it can be assumed that the Biden administration is prepared to confront China as aggressively as Trump, if not more.

Joe Biden had mounted a heavy attack on China's Communist Party during the election campaign earlier this year, hinting at a tougher stand against the Asian nation if he wins the election. Biden's China policy is not absolutely clear as of now, but reports suggest that he going to act tough on the Asian superpower, especially when it comes to its aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

China hopes for better relations under Biden

However, China is hoping that its relations with the United States will return to normal after Joe Biden takes over the White House. Pointing out President Donald Trump’s aggressive approach towards China in the recent months, Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope for a return of talks and “mutual trust” between the two economic powers after Biden takes over on January 20. In a virtual address to the New York-based Asia Society, Wang said it is important that US policy towards China return to objectivity and sensibility as early as possible.

