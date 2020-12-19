China Sees 'space For Cooperation' With Biden; Warns US Critics 'provoking McCarthyism'

China’s top diplomat on Friday offered to cooperate on key priorities of United States President-elect Joe Biden, warning that several American critics were creating an atmosphere of “McCarthyism” against Beijing and ignoring common interests.

Pointing out President Donald Trump’s aggressive approach towards China in the recent months, Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope for a return of talks and “mutual trust” between the two economic powers after Biden takes over on January 20.

In a virtual address to the New York-based Asia Society, Wang said it is important that US policy towards China return to objectivity and sensibility as early as possible. Wang said that China saw “space for cooperation” with Biden on three of the four issues identified by him as immediate priorities - Covid-19 pandemic, economic recovery and climate change. Biden’s fourth stated priority is racial equity.

On the pandemic, Wang said the two countries could collaborate in manufacturing vaccines and helping third-world countries. He further voiced hope for expansion in cooperation by managing differences through dialogue.

"New McCarthyism resurging"

The Trump administration says that decades of US engagement with China have failed, and accused Beijing of rampantly stealing intellectual property, widespread espionage and coercion of other nations through its infrastructure projects.

In recent months, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has terminated scores of Chinese-funded exchange programs for Americans and tightened visa rules for Chinese students as well as members of the Communist Party and their families, which is likely to affect hundreds of millions of people.

Turning pages of history and referring to the witch hunt for communists in the US government led by ex-Republican senator Joe McCarthy after the World War II, Wang said, a state of “McCarthyism” was resurging and jeopardizing normal international exchanges between Beijing and Washington.

Wang accused senior US officials of ignoring vast common interests and room for cooperation between the two countries by presenting China as the main threat.

