Biden Admn Considering Expansion In Training US Provides To Ukrainian Troops: Report

The US is considering "dramatically" expanding training of Ukraine's forces, according to US officials cited in a CNN news report. Wasginton is reportedly toying with the idea of training 2,500 soldiers from Ukraine in a month. The training will reportedly take place in the US' base in Germany.

The change will not just be quantitative but qualitative as well. According to the CNN report, the US will change the kind of training Ukrainian soldiers receive, which will presumably change the number of weapons systems Ukrainian forces can operate. If the US does go ahead with this plan, it will be significant because it signals that Washington DC is not going to pursue a negotiated settlement any time soon and that the Russia-Ukraine war will continue and even perhaps escalate. If there is a change in the number of Ukrainian troops US is training and a change in the quality of training they are receiving, the result will be that Ukraine's battlefield capabilities will increase, which will force Russia to double down as well and direct more resources towards the war.

Escalation of the conflict

This development comes on the heels of another report suggesting that US Department of Defence is considering a proposal from Boeing, that entails arming Ukraine with precision guided bombs. Precision guided bombs will allow Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian terrirorty. Ukraine has for long demanded this capability but Joe Biden has restrained, due to concerns about escalation of the conflict. Attacks into proper Russian territory will make the Kremlin adopt a more destructive approach towards the war in Ukraine. As of now, Russia is limiting its strikes on critical infrastructure, which have damaged Ukraine quite significantly. If Russia decides to strike targets other than the critical infrastructure, then the Russia-Ukraine war will turn even more ugly. It is not clear if Washington will expand the training it offers to Ukrainian forces.