Biden: Aid To Small Business, Unemployment Key Elements Of American Rescue Plan

US President-elect Joe Biden on January 14 revealed the “key elements of American rescue plan”, which includes aid to small businesses, extended unemployment support and food assistance. While taking to Twitter, Biden listed his plan following which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also backed him by saying “we will finish the job”. Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20 and the program titled 'Celebrating America’ is aimed to celebrate the sprite of all the frontline workers and people who have contributed to society with their noble and humanitarian work.

Direct cash payments.

Extended unemployment.

Rent relief.

Food assistance.

Aid to small businesses.

Keeping essential frontline workers on the job.



Those are the key elements of my American Rescue Plan. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 15, 2021

“We will finish the job of getting a total of $2,000 in cash relief to people who need it the most.



The $600 already appropriated is simply not enough.”

—Your next president, @JoeBiden — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 15, 2021

In a previous tweet, Harris had also said that there was “no one” better prepared than Biden to leave the United States as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic. She had said that Biden will steer the nation through these times and restore truth, honour and decency to the Oval Office.

Biden unveils COVID-19 Stimulus Plan

Meanwhile, President-elect on Thursday had also unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan in a bid to end a “crisis of deep human suffering” by ramping up COVID-19 vaccines and boosting the financial help for those who are impacted with pandemic’s economic fallout. The legislative proposal of Biden will reportedly meet his goal of administering at least 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration along with elevating his objective of reopening most schools by the spring.

In the plan, Biden has proposed $1,400 checks for most Americans in addition to the $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill. This would bring the total to $2,000 while also extending a temporary boost in unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September.

“There’s no time to waste,” Biden said. “We have to act and we have to act now...We not only have an economic imperative to act now — I believe we have a moral obligation,” Biden said in a nationwide address while acknowledging that his plan “does not come cheaply".

