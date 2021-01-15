Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony Rehearsal Postponed Amid Security Threats: Reports

A rehearsal for US president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration scheduled for Sunday, January 17 has been postponed because of security concerns, Politico reported citing two people with knowledge of the decision. The rehearsal which usually draws crowds to the American capital is now scheduled to be held on the following day that is January 18. While the Presidential inaugural committee has declined to comment on the changes, it is believed that the decision has been made following the recent attempt to take the Capitol complex under siege.

Threat breifings

Biden, on January 13, received a briefing on possible threats from secure services including the FBI, Secret service and national security officials. The President elect's team has also appointed former Homeland Security adviser Lisa Monaco to serve temporarily as an advisor on security around the inauguration. Ms Monaco will assist the President-elect and work with the incoming national security advisor, the incoming homeland security advisor, and current security and law enforcement officials, including with the United States Secret Service on their plans for the inauguration,” a spokesperson for the transition said in a statement.

In addendum to the aforementioned appointment, the democrat’s team has also cancelled an Amtrak trip from Wilmington to Washington planned for January 18 because of heightened security concerns. The top democrat has been known for his love was for train rides and the decision to forgo the 90-minute ride was a tough decision, keeping in view the heightened security concerns in Washington and nearby areas.

Biden and Harris would be sworn in as the 46th President and Vice President of America respectively on January 20 in Washington. On November 12, Biden concreted his electoral win by securing a majority in Arizona after already emerging a winner in the popular vote by over 5 million. The ceremony is expected to be attended by former US President George W Bush, incumbent Vice President Mike Pence amongst others. Recently, Trump caught eyeballs after he said that he won't attend the swearing-in ceremony. But his move to lash out at Joe Biden backfired after Biden hilarious termed it a good decision.

