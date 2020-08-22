Joe Biden And Allies Raised $70 Million During 4-day DNC, Campaign Confirms

On August 21, the Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his democratic allies said that they had raised close to $70-million during the 4-day DNC organized this week in massive fundraising despite COVID-19 and economic free-fall. As per US media reports, the e-mailed statement by Biden’s campaign claimed that the DNC broadcasts aired across 15 digital platforms, nearly 85.1 million television broadcasts, garnered 122 million views, and pulled together funds that aimed to overhaul Trump’s re-election campaign funding. In July, $165-million was raised by Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign and allied groups, according to reports.

In a statement, earlier, the Trump campaign said that it has accumulated over $300 million compared with Biden’s $294 million for political funding that will be invested in door-to-door manifesto and advertisements. Trump’s four-day nominating convention, consisting of virtual and live events commences August 24, it said. Meanwhile, Biden’s virtual Democratic convention concluded on August 20 with Biden officially accepting the nomination and accusing Trump of the divisive presidency. Reports suggest that the Biden campaign witnessed a surge right after he announced Sen. Kamala Harris as the nominee for the Vice President. Harris’ Democratic ticket has also increased the Democratic party’s popularity online in one of the biggest spikes online yet. Trump campaign has drafted plans to launch new ads to fetch his strategic win against Biden. In a 30-second ad, Mainstream Trump launches a direct attack on the supporters and viewers of Biden’s DNC address, which includes Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

I give you my word: if you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us instead of the worst. I will be an ally of the light instead of the darkness, and we will once again be united in our love for America and for each other.



US in times of “division”

In his live-streamed address, themed “America's Promise," Biden said that the US was in times of “division” and he’ll be “an American president” and represent “all citizens” and not just his democratic party. “America’s ready,” Biden said, as he appealed to the US nation for unity and “find the light once more”. Meanwhile, the former US President Obama voiced his efforts in transforming Biden’s vision into a reality, he had earlier launched a scathing attack on President Trump, saying, that “Mr. Trump had “shown no interest in putting in the work. No interest in finding common ground,” in a live speech from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia streamed by the AP.

