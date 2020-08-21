Barack Obama Supports Joe Biden’s Vision, Says 'will Make Sure We Get It Done'

Former US President Barack Obama on August 21 tweeted support for the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden saying, tonight “our next President” made the case for his vision for America and “I'll be doing everything I can over these next 75 days to make sure we get it done.” Obama’s supportive statement comes as Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Presidential nomination, and urged the Americans to join 'battle for the soul of the nation’ at the Democratic National Convention.

Tonight our next President @JoeBiden made the case for his vision for this country and his plan to get there. I'll be doing everything I can over these next 75 days to make sure we get it done. Join us: https://t.co/Kboaxi3MVL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 21, 2020

In his live-streamed address, themed “America's Promise," Biden said that the US was in times of “division” and he’ll be “an American president” and represent “all citizens” and not just his democratic party. “America’s ready,” Biden said, as he appealed to the US nation for unity and “find the light once more”. Meanwhile, the former US President Obama voiced his efforts in transforming Biden’s vision into a reality, he had earlier launched a scathing attack on President Trump, saying, that “Mr. Trump had “shown no interest in putting in the work. No interest in finding common ground,” in a live speech from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia streamed by the AP. He also accused Trump of having “no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends.” Obama accused Trump of using the presidency as anything but one more reality show to “get attention”. "Do not let them take away your power," he implored American voters. "Do not let them take away your democracy,” Obama appealed.

4-day virtual celebration for case for Biden

In his recent campaign ad, as Biden stood behind 1967 Corvette Stingray, propagating the domestic manufacturing, he shaped his vision with the “retro” representation of the 77-year-old himself who was a retro politician with progressive ideas. In a press address, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va, a participant in the campaign called Biden’s vision as “both old and new”. As per international media reports, Democrats held our days of virtual celebrations by focusing on making the case for Biden and contradicting it with Trump’s. Topics such as family, the military, voting rights, the economy, the working class among others were the forefront of the discussions. However, in a series of tweets in caps, President Trump accused Obama and Biden, saying, "He spied on my campaign and got caught." Further, he wrote in a separate tweet, “Why did he refuse to endorse slow Joe until it was all over, and even then he was very late? Why did he try to get him not to run?” He further highlighted Biden and Harris' last year clash over racism, saying, Harris had called Biden a "racist".

