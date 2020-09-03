Joe Biden Calls For Police Officers To Be Charged Over Taylor And Blake Shootings

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has reportedly urged charges against the police who allegedly shot two African-Americans, Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor. While speaking at his Delaware campaign, while he did not specify what counts should be brought in the cases, he, however, said that he thinks that Americans should let the judicial system work its way. He added that he also thinks that ‘at a minimum, they need to be charged’.

As of now, no action has been taken against the officers involved. While one of the officers may lose his job, the other two have been placed on administrative leave. The investigations are still pending by the Wisconsin and US departments of justice. Blake was shot seven times in the back and paralysed during an arrest in Kenosha and Taylor was fatally shot in her home during a drug raid in Louisville.

The Democratic leader reportedly even mentioned the gunman, identified in US media as a far-left activist, who fatally shot a Trump supporter on the streets of Portland, Oregon, last week. While he stopped short of calling for charges in this case, he, however, said that he should be investigated and it should follow through on what needs to be done. He said, “Let the judicial system work. Let’s make sure justice is done”.

Biden’s campaign ad against Trump

Biden also called for legal action on citizens who have committed violence as part of civil unrest, this comes as a direct answer to Trump's continued assertions that Biden backs violent protests. Furthermore, Biden's campaign reportedly launched a USD 45 million advertising buy for a one-minute advertisement featuring his condemnations of violence during a speech along with his assertions that Trump is 'fomenting' the unrest.

The ad has English and Spanish language versions and is running on national cable networks and in local markets across Arizona, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, at the same campaign event, Biden shifted his focus back to coronavirus and President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic. While Trump’s campaign theme revolves around ‘law and order’ due to the recent Black Lives Matter protests, Biden’s Wednesday’s campaign event focused on his efforts to make the upcoming election in part of a referendum on the Trump administration’s response to the outbreak. Biden also talked about the millions of students, who are starting a new school year either virtually or under restrictive conditions.

