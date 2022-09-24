Amid the ongoing ruthless conflict in Eastern Europe, US President Joe Biden on Friday stated that the nation would never accept Ukrainian territory as anything other than a part of Ukraine and further called the Russian referendum a “sham”. According to a statement released from the White House, Biden said, “Russia’s referendums are a sham – a false pretext to try to annex parts of Ukraine by force in flagrant violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter.”

These statements of the US President came after the four Ukrainian regions which are now under Russian authority announced in a series of coordinated declarations that they want to conduct "referendums" on joining the Russian Federation.

The POTUS said in the statement that to inflict more immediate and severe economic penalties on Russia, they will cooperate with their friends and partners. He also asserted, “The United States stands with our partners around the world – and with every nation that respects the core tenets of the UN charter – in rejecting whatever fabricated outcomes Russia will announce.”

According to the President, they will keep assisting the Ukrainian people in maintaining their security and defending themselves as they courageously face off Russian aggression.

4 Ukrainian regions holds 'referendums' to join Russia

Among the four regions, Kherson, which is supported by Moscow, on Friday started conducting referendum on joining the Russian federation. Vladimir Saldo, the head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson area, declared the referendum on Russia's annexation of the province through Telegram. Saldo stated that the decision was taken in response to the public's and government organizations' pleas.

Additionally, Donetsk and Luhansk reportedly stated that they have been preparing to hold "polls", indicating that the Kremlin had decided to formally annex the captured area. Besides Kherson, there will be elections in Zaporizhzhia as well.

It is pertinent to mention that following a powerful Ukrainian counteroffensive that allowed it to reclaim substantial tracts of land in the Kharkiv region, Russia assumes that a formal annexation would actually prevent Russian territorial losses.

Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State for the United States, noted that Washington would never agree to accept the referendums held in Ukrainian territories. Blinken said, “If these referenda proceed, and if Russia purports to annex Ukrainian territory, the United States will never, never recognize it," Tass reported.

The National Security Adviser for the White House, Jake Sullivan also emphasised that the referenda "are an affront to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that underpin the international system." He said, "If this does transpire," the US will never recognize Russia's claims to any allegedly captured Ukrainian lands.

