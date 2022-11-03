Biden Claims Donald Trump's False Poll Allegations Led To Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband

US President Joe Biden, who was addressing a press conference at Columbus Club in Union Station, accused his predecessor Donald Trump-led Republican party of the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. He said that the false allegations levelled by Trump and his party leaders provoked the 41-year-old man to act violently against his "friend", Paul Pelosi. The American President said that Trump’s false claims about a stolen election have “fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years" and appealed to the citizens to use their ballot power to avert any further untoward incidents.

“There’s an alarming rise in the number of people in this country condoning political violence or simply remaining silent. In our bones, we know democracy is at risk, but we also know this: It’s in our power to preserve our democracy," he said.

Further, pointing fingers at the recent attack on Pelosi's husband, POTUS Biden stressed how Trump's spread lies prompted a man to break into the home of the speaker of the House of Representatives, the third highest-ranking official in America. Biden underscored the accused carried zip ties, duct tape, rope and a hammer and was looking for Nancy Pelosi to take her hostage, to interrogate her, to threaten to break her kneecaps. "But she wasn't there. Her husband, my friend Paul Pelosi, was home alone. The assailant tried to take Paul hostage. He woke him up and wanted to tie him up. The assailant ended up using a hammer to smash Paul's skull. Thankfully, by the grace of God, Paul survived," said Biden.

Pelosi says her husband's recovery is a long way process

It is worth mentioning that Biden's remarks against Trump came days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home in the worst recent example of the political violence that burst forth with the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol and has continued with alarming, though less-spectacular incidents. In a statement late Monday, Speaker Pelosi said her family was “most grateful” for “thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes.” Her husband underwent surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries after the attack. She said he was making “steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.”