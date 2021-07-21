Biden Completes Six Months In Office, Says Dramatic Drop In US Deaths Due To Vaccination

US President Joe Biden has completed half a year in office. In his remarks on the completion of six months in office, Biden said that although COVID-19 cases have seen a rise in the US, but there is a "dramatic drop" in the number of COVID-19 deaths due to the vaccination programme. The US president added that the country needs to remain vigilant about the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Biden administration completes six months

In his remark on the economy, Biden spoke about the progress made in the American Rescue Plan, checks and tax cuts to give "little extra breathing room" to ordinary Americans and lower healthcare costs. Biden touted the creation of 3 million jobs since he entered office. He pushed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and Build Back Better plan and revealed that the Americans were fully supportive of their plans.

"The American people are overwhelmingly supportive of our plans -- that's the support that a lot of our friends and the other team kind of miss. The polling data shows that they strongly support our effort for infrastructure,"Biden said.

Speaking about the American leadership in the world, Biden said that for the last four years, he said, the US has been "behind the eight-ball". Biden admitted that the US is in the competition right now for the second quarter of the 21st century with China and many other nations. Biden said that many nations believe that autocracy is the future and democracy cannot compete with autocracies but he "completely rejects the notion. Biden emphasised that they are clear to other nations as to what the US expected in terms of their conduct. Biden stressed that they will lead their fight to tackle cyberattacks and climate crisis. Biden added that the United States is helping vaccinate the world through vaccine donations.

I know our Ambassador to the United Nations knows it full well — that America has — is really behind the eight-ball the last four years. We’ve lost a lot of our standing. I don’t have to tell that to my buddy sitting to my right here — the Secretary of State. He understands it well, said Biden. We’re going to lead the fight against the climate crisis and tackling — tackling the challenges of cybersecurity. We’ve been very clear to our — our — other nations as to what we expect in terms of their conduct, said the US President.

