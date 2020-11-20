Biden Dubs Trump On Transition Process, Says 'most Irresponsible Prez In US History'

US President-elect Joe Biden while speaking to a leading news daily in the US said that outgoing President Donald Trump has been showing 'incredible irresponsibility' by delaying the beginning of the transition process. Pointing towards Trump's reactions, Biden said that he will be remembered as one of the most 'irresponsible' presidents in American history. 'Trump's reactions are sending out damaging messages to the rest of the world,' he added.

Joe Biden said, "Incredibly damaging messages are being sent to the rest of the world about how democracy functions. Trump's reaction would ensure that he is remembered, as being one of the most irresponsible presidents in American history."

Joe Biden: 'Trump is showing irresponsibility'

Biden said, "It's hard to fathom how this man thinks. I'm confident he knows he hasn't won and is not going to win, and we're going to be sworn in on Jan 2020."

This statement from Biden comes days after Donald Trump refused to concede his defeat to Biden by making debunked allegations like the US elections were rigged. Highlighting the numerous lawsuits filed by outgoing president's campaign in battleground states, Biden called Trump 'totally irresponsible'. Pointing towards the delayed transition process, the president-elect said that this delay is making it harder for him to plan an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 'This delay can also slow the nationwide distribution of Coronavirus vaccine,' he added.

Trump Claims Credit For Pfizer's Covid Vaccine

After New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he will set his own panel for approving the COVID-19 vaccine, outgoing President Donald Trump said, 'We cannot waste time and can give to states that will use the vaccine immediately.' Trump said that any other administration would have taken '5 years' to create and produce a COVID-19 vaccine. He further added that under his leadership, the administration has produced a 'great and safe' vaccine far ahead of the schedule.

Trump threatens to withhold COVID-19 vaccine

Amid the ongoing face-off with the New York Governor over vaccine approval, Trump alleged that Cuomo is purposefully delaying the approval of the Coronavirus vaccine, while the other states want it. While Declaring his love for New York, Trump said that if the administration continues to delay the vaccine's approval, the whole country will get the Coronavirus vaccine by April except New York.

(With ANI inputs)