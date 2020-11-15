Biden, Harris Extend Diwali Greetings; Hope To Celebrate Festival In White House Next Year

While extending warm Diwali greetings to the people across the globe, US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hoped to celebrate the festival next year at the White House in person. Biden and Harris in their joint statement said Diwali is a reminder of the light that helps to overcome the differences and keep the faith in each other.

They further said that Indians and people around the world celebrate Diwali by exchanging gifts, decorating their houses, and offering prayers in order to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.

"On behalf of our families, we wish a happy Diwali to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, and everyone celebrating the festival of lights across the United States, India, and the world. Like so many cherished traditions during the pandemic, we know this year's Diwali and its symbolizing of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and empathy over apathy arrives with a deeper meaning," read the joint statement issued by Biden and Harris.

Acknowledging the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the statement further said as the world struggles to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, their hearts go out to everyone who is ushering in the new year with the recent loss of a loved one, or who finds themselves fallen on hard times. "Our prayers remain with everyone fighting the pandemic on the frontlines instead of staying safe at home in prayer with their families", the statement said.

Adding further it stated that Diwali is ultimately a reminder of the light that's within us all to hope and dream, and to overcome our differences and keep the faith in each other. It is the light we see shining on this day and that will guide us through the darkness with knowledge, science, truth, unity, and compassion, they said in their statement.

"As Diwali is celebrated via video calls and while socially distanced this year, we look forward to celebrating Diwali at the White House next year -- in person, together with you, and in a nation healed and united," they added.

Diwali is celebrated on the day when Lord Rama who is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu returned from a 14-year-long exile. During this long period he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana, they said while wishing people around the world on the festival of lights.

Biden elected 46th US President

After four days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected as the 46th US President, as called by the Associated Press (AP) on 7 November. With Biden winning 290 electoral college votes, AP called the presidential race with Biden winning four swing states—Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. Biden has also won the popular vote, winning 50.9% of the votes—amassing 7,81,82,102 ballots. Georgia is currently 'recounting its votes' by hand.

With Joe Biden's win, his Vice-Presidential pick Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman to become Vice President. Donald Trump lost the presidential race after he secured only 232 electoral college votes and 47.7% of the votes - 7,27,81,452 ballots. Though Trump is gearing to challenge the election results in six swing states, the Democrats have retained the House while Senate control rests on 2 run-off elections in January, as per AP. Biden won his home state of Pennsylvania which made him cross the 270-halfway mark. Trump is yet to concede the race.

(With ANI inputs)

