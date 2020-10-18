Biden, Harris Extend Greetings On Navratri Wishing Good To 'once Again Triumph over Evil'

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday, October 17 extended their greetings on Navratri. With less than two weeks left for the US Presidential Election, both the leaders are pulling all stops to woo the Indian American voters. The community is especially in the spotlight after Biden’s pick of Indian origin Harris as his running mate.

'May good once again triumph over evil'

In a statement posted on Twitter, Biden said that he and his wife Jill send their best wishes to those celebrating the festival in the US and around the world. "May good once again triumph over evil," he wrote highlighting the message of the festival.

As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the U.S. and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 17, 2020

Joining him, Harris also extended her greetings on Navratri to her "Hindu American friends and family" and everyone celebrating the festival. She further wished for the festival to serve as an inspiration to all "to lift up our communities" and build a "more inclusive and Just America."

.@DouglasEmhoff and I wish our Hindu American friends and family, and all those celebrating, a very Happy Navratri! May this holiday serve as an inspiration to all of us to lift up our communities and build a more inclusive and just America. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2020

Indian-American prefer Biden

This comes as the 2020 Indian American Attitude Survey (IAAS) revealed that over 70 percent of registered Indian-American voters plan to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming US elections, while only 22 percent want to vote for Donald Trump. As per reports, the survey recorded online responses from 936 Indian-Americans in the first 20 days of September. The report said that 56 percent of the members of the community strongly identify with the Democratic Party whereas only 15 percent saw themselves as Republican.

Earlier in August, Harris had made headlines across India after she spoke about her mother (Shyamala Gopalan) and said that she likes idli and masala dosa. Despite the fact that the Indian-American community represents less than 1 percent of US voters, it is the second-largest immigrant group in the country and thus, in the spotlight amid US elections.

