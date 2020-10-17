Senator Mocks Kamala's Uncontroversial Questions, Asks Barrett 'do You Hate Warm Puppies?'

In a bizarre incident, Louisiana Senator John Neely Kennedy jokingly asked US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett if she hated "little warm puppies" during the latter's Senate hearing earlier this week. Barrett was asked by the Republican Senator if she hated "warm puppies" in a mocking fashion meant as a jibe towards Democratic Party vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who had grilled the Conservative judge minutes before.

"Judge let's try to answer some of senator Harris's accusations. Are you a racist? Do you support, in all cases, corporations over working people? Are you against clean air, bright water, and environmental justice? Do you support science? Do you support children and prosperity? Do you hate little warm puppies?" Kennedy said with an intention to mock Harris' questions.

Earlier, during the same hearing, Harris had asked Barrett several questions, including on topics such as if COVID-19 is an infectious disease, if cigarette causes cancer, and if climate change is real. Barrett answered the first two questions quickly saying that she believes COVID is infectious and cigarette causes cancer, but the judge refused to answer the controversial climate change question and said that the issue is "contentious matter".

"You have asked me a series of questions that are completely uncontroversial, like whether COVID-19 is infectious, whether smoking causes cancer, and then trying to analogize that to elicit an opinion from me that is a very contentious matter of public debate... I will not do that, I will not express a view on a matter of public policy, especially when it's politically controversial, cause that's inconsistent with the judicial role," Barrett told Harris.

Kamala Harris asks Barrett if she thinks COVID is infectious, if smoking causes cancer, and if she believes that climate change is happening pic.twitter.com/jEpd7CB0tU — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 14, 2020

Kennedy was trying to make fun of Harris' questions with the "little warm puppies" question, to which both the Senator and the judge had a hearty laugh. Kennedy, however, noted that he was friends with Harris and that he knows she thinks America is a systemically racist country, adding that he disagreed with her.

US Supreme Court nomination

The Senate was hearing Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court, which Kamala Harris' Democratic Party strongly objects because of the former's views on certain issues, particularly the Affordable Care Act. Barrett has been nominated by Donald Trump, who wants the nomination to complete before the November poll so that the Supreme Court could have a strong majority of Conservatives, who already hold more seats than Liberals with 5-3 in the nine-judge bench court.

