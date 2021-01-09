Biden, Harris Pick Indian-American Sabrina Singh As Deputy Press Secretary In White House

Indian-American Sabrina Singh has been named as the Deputy Press Secretary to the US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, according to an announcement made by the Biden-Harris Transition team on Friday, January 8. Singh was Press Secretary to Harris on the Biden-Harris campaign and also served as a senior spokesperson for Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign and National Press Secretary for Cory Booker’s presidential campaign.

The Office of the Vice President will consist of experienced individuals who represent the very best of our country, and who are ready to meet the challenges we’re facing and deliver results for the American people on day one.https://t.co/YCDzAhtq68 — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 8, 2021

Previously, Singh has also served as Deputy Communications Director for the Democratic National Committee, Spokesperson for American Bridge’s Trump War Room, and Regional Communications Director on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Moreover, she has worked at SKDKnickerbocker, served as a Communications Director for Rep. Jan Schakowsky, and worked at various Democratic committees.

Vice President’s office members

Meanwhile, along with Singh, the Biden-Harris transition team announced additional members of the office of the Vice President, including Yael Belking as Assistant to the Chief of Staff and Vincent Evans as Deputy Director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs.

According to a statement by the transition team, the appointments demonstrate that Biden and Harris are building an administration that looks like America and is ready to deliver a result for the American people on day one.

In a press release, President-elect Joe Biden said, "Building our nation back better requires having the best and the brightest in our administration. These accomplished individuals have the knowledge and expertise to hit the ground running on day one and will work each day in service to the American people." "With their varied and diverse backgrounds, they bring a shared commitment to tackling the crises facing America, helping us become a stronger, more united nation," he added.

