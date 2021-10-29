Biden Lands In Rome For G20 Summit; To Meet German, French, UK Leaders On Iran

United States President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday landed in Fiumicino airport in Rome to attend the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit, hoping to reach concrete decisions on a myriad of issues. President Biden will remain in Rome for October 30 and 31 then embark to attend the much-awaited United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow.

In the absence of his Chinese and Russian counterparts, President Joe Biden is expected to lead the conversations in the forum comprising of the largest economies in the world, VOA reported quoting National security advisor Jake Sullivan. "The US and Europe will be there and they will be energised and United at both G20 and COP26, driving the agenda," Sullivan had said earlier this week.

Apart from this, Biden will also discuss a trilateral pact between the US, UK and Australia that scuttled a multi-billion dollar French deal with Australia. He will discuss Afghanistan and later meet German, French and UK leaders to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), popularly called the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Biden to discuss Iran Deal with Germany, France & UK

On the sidelines of the forum, President Biden is expected to meet leaders of Germany, the UK, and France during his Europe trip to discuss Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Sputnik reported quoting Sullivan. As per the deal, the world powers would have core access to the nuclear establishments in Iran for inspection purposes in return for billion dollars worth of sanctions.

"On Saturday, (Biden) will also have the opportunity to meet the E3 leaders of Germany, France and UK on Iran to touch base on where we stand right now with respect to trying to resume negotiations to return to the JCPOA," Sullivan said on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

Among other issues expected to be taken up at the summit, discussions on "Build Back Better" will be focused on. Biden will also be "laser-focused on supply chains and energy prices," CNN quoted Sullivan as he appraised the media about the President's address. Biden will also shed light on the US pledge that it will bring down carbon emissions, which is currently 52%, to 50% by 2030.

Biden to meet Pope Francis to discuss poverty, COVID-19 & climate change

Ahead of the G20 meeting, President Biden will also meet Pope Francis in Rome to discuss tackling poverty, COVID-19 and climate change, sharing a common "respect for fundamental human dignity", the White House informed.

Notably, the US President failed to secure a deal in Congress for his climate and economic agenda and there are concerns that the USA acted first not in concert with its allies on Afghanistan, Sky News reported. The US President's visit will also be an opportunity for him to mend relations with France following the diplomatic row over the new AUKUS security pact involving the US, the UK and Australia.

(Image: AP)