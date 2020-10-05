Joe Biden Leads By 14 Points Over Donald Trump After First Presidential Debate: Survey

The US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s national lead over Republican leader Donald Trump increased to 14 percentage points after September 29 presidential debate, according to Wall Street Journal poll. The former vice president now has the backing of 53 per cent of those surveyed, while 39 per cent backed the US President. The recent poll released on October 4 is Biden’s highest jump in point percentage since he entered the race.

The poll was conducted two days after the disorderly and chaotic debate. The recent survey showed a six-point jump for Biden from a September 20 poll. According to WSJ, the biggest declines for the US President were among seniors and suburban women, who are now backing Biden.

Around 49 per cent of voters said that the Democratic leader did a better job at the presidential debate compared to 24 per cent who said that Trump performed better. Nearly 17 per cent didn’t think either candidate did better than other and around 73 per cent of voters said the debates would have no influence on how they would vote. The voters who thought Trump did better cited Biden’s ‘inability’ to form any coherent response, while those who support the former vice president said that the President was just a ‘bully’.

43 per cent of voters approve of Trump’s job as President, which is two points down from the last poll conducted by WSJ. 55 per cent disapprove of Trump’s job performance, including 50 per cent who say that they ‘strongly’ disapprove. Biden’s approval rating, on the other hand, rose after the debate, with 43 per cent approving to 41 per cent disapproving.

Over 73 million watch US Presidential debate

As per reports, the Nielson Company has said that at least 73.1 million people watched the debate on television as it was broadcasted on 16 networks. The statistics showed that it was watched more than any other television event since the Super Bowl, but fell short of the 84 million who watched the first debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016. It was reportedly the most-watched presidential debate ever.

The recent poll was conducted before Trump announced that he tested positive for novel coronavirus. Currently, the US President is undergoing treatment at the Walter Reed Military Medical Centre in Maryland’s Bethesda. The White House said that he was expected to stay at the hospital for a few days and would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite on his official duties.

