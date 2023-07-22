Biden Makes Dramatic Entry For Speech On Emerging Tech, Proclaims Himself As 'The AI'

US President Joe Biden made a cheeky entrance at the White House for his speech on artificial intelligence on Friday, declaring himself as the personification of AI. “I am the AI," he, walking inside a room as people around him let out a chuckle at the remark.

“If any of you think I’m Abe Lincoln, blame it on the AI," he jokingly said before calling for new regulations on the booming technology. He warned that AI, if unchecked, can become a threat “to our democracy” and jeopardize the values of the United States.

“We must be clear-eyed and vigilant about the threats emerging technologies can pose — don’t have to — but can pose to our democracy and our values,” the 80-year-old said next to prominent tech figures including Microsoft president Brad Smith and Google president Kent Walker.

Biden calls for AI regulation

The President also highlighted the order he signed earlier in February that barred the creation of algorithms that “discriminate” on a racial basis. “Companies have agreed to find ways for AI to help meet society’s greatest challenges, from cancer to climate change, and invest in education and new jobs to help students and workers prosper from the opportunities, and there are enormous opportunities of AI,” he continued.

Biden also hinted at the new orders he could sign in the coming weeks in order to regulate AI. “In the weeks ahead, I’m gonna continue to take executive action to help America lead the way toward responsible innovation. And we’re gonna work with both parties to develop appropriate legislation and regulation," the 80-year-old asserted.

Biden kicks off his remarks on Artificial Intelligence: "I'm the A.I." pic.twitter.com/bVydCxhGgq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

While Biden's address focused on the intricacies of the technology, the internet couldn't help but focus more on his "I am the AI" comment. Taking to Twitter, one user quipped, "Artificial, yes Just missing the Intelligence." Another user added, "If he’s the AI then we’re all really screwed." A third user exclaimed, "Omg it's him!"