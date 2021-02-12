Biden Officially Cancels Funding Of US-Mexico Border Wall, Ends Emergency In South

US President Joe Biden on February 11 rescinded funding for the US-Mexico border wall, one of the most ambitious projects of his predecessor Donald Trump. In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which was publically released by the White House, the newly minted President stressed upon his decision to block all the funding that was directed to the concrete wall. Although the latest move comes just as a formality as Biden had already blocked the construction of the wall, it indicates his resolve to undo Trump’s “draconian” policies.

National emergency ends

The border wall has constantly been in under construction since decades, but Trump was the first to bring it to the centre of his Presidential campaign. Meanwhile, ending the “national emergency” at the Southern Border, Biden stressed that no more of the Taxpayer’s hard-earned money would be diverted to the construction of the wall. Addressing the US Congress, the top democrat also ordered a review of all the money spent on the project so far.

“I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted. I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end,” Biden wrote.

Every year, thousands of people from Mexico try to enter the US. According to official records, the US border patrol officials recorded over 78,000 migrants attempting to cross the country’s southern border in January. In the same month, officials in Texas released hundreds of thousands of Mexicans, who were detained illegally crossing the border, amid fears of overcrowding the Border Patrol facilities amidst a pandemic.

Soon after taking office, Biden vowed to mitigate the harshness meted out to migrants and asylum seekers from Central America. Last month, the American leader talked to his Mexican counterpart where he promised to establish a more humanitarian migration system and undo Trump’s moves including his ambitious Border Wall. However, experts have warned that if not managed properly, softening of immigration rules could lead to an influx of migrants in the US sabotaging Biden’s latest decision.

