Biden Plans First Executive Actions After Acquiring White House, Will Undo Trump's Moves

As the President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to “restore the soul of America”, he will reportedly reassert the leadership role in the United States on the global level with a series of day-one executive actions that would change the trajectory of the nation’s growth from what US President Donald Trump had been doing in the last four years. As per the CNN report, Biden and Kamala Harris’ transition team is initiating to convert the promises made during the campaigning into plans that can be implemented at the earliest with first response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are preparing to lead on Day One, ensuring the Biden-Harris administration is able to take on the most urgent challenges we face: protecting and preserving our nation's health, renewing our opportunity to succeed, advancing racial equity, and fighting the climate crisis. — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 8, 2020

While the entire US was engrossed in the tortuous nearly four-day-long counting of votes, the daily cases of COVID-19 have also been spiking. As per CNN’s two sources, Biden is set to name a 12-person coronavirus task force on November 9 and the President-elect had also said that during the campaign that he will speak with the US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci before acquiring the office in the upcoming months.

Moreover, he is reportedly poised to enact a series of executive actions that would undo many foreign policies set by incumbent Donald Trump. He would also seek to swiftly transform the United States to its status at the end of former US President Barack Obama’s administration before Trump acquired the White House. While talking to CNN, when Biden’s campaign adviser Symone Sanders was asked about the plan of Democratic President’s first day, he said that Biden is “going to make good on his promises" made on the campaign trail.

The task ahead of the Biden-Harris administration is unlike any other in our history.



In preparation, our transition will be led by experts, by science, and with character—ensuring that we will be ready to lead on Day One. — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 8, 2020

Donald Trump’s reaction to US Election 2020 results

Meanwhile, after Biden was finally called as the winner by media, Donald Trump’s reaction to the US Election 2020 was complete denial. From saying he won by “a lot” to mounting baseless allegations of the presidential elections being “stolen”, the US President promised a flurry of legal action and continued firing tweets in all-caps. As per reports, several officials in the inner circle of Donald Trump including the ones in Capitol Hill are nudging him to concede graciously for the sake of the nation. However, there are some who are supporting Trump’s reluctance. The Associated Press called the Democratic Challenger as the winner with a clear majority of 290 electoral votes as opposed to 214 for the Republican leader.

