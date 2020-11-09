Biden's Win Could 'pop Bubble' Created By Trump To Restore US-China Relations: State Media

While Democrat Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States, Chinese state media struck an optimistic tone and said that Washington-Beijing’s relations could be restored to a state of greater predictability. The Global Times, which is the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party on November 9 said that Beijing should work to communicate with the Biden administration as thoroughly as it can. The Trump team had created tensions in China-US relations and had created “bubbles” occurring in both the countries policy, however, the Chinese state media said that under Biden “it is possible to pop those bubbles”.

While acknowledging that the US was unlikely to ease pressure on China on issues such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the Global Times said that it is in the common interests of people from both countries and of the international community that China-US relations become “eased and controllable”. Further, the media outlet also added that the relations between both countries could be restored and they could start with trade.

In a separate editorial, the China Daily newspaper also said that it was “obvious” improving ties with China could start from trade. The media outlet added that the reviving trade talks were critical to restoring some understanding and trust in China-US relations. Further, it said that trade is one of the last threads lining the two sides. It is notable that neither Beijing nor Washington has ventured to scrap the hard-earned so-called phase one deal they negotiated, said the China Daily.

Official calls for China-US trade relations to be restored

Moreover, the chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, Greg Gilligan, called for trade relations between China and the US to be restored to a “workable place” after prolonged tensions had escalated into a tariff war under the Trump administration. On Sunday, Gilligan said that the officials need to take a step back from the “incredibly heightened tension” of the last two years, and that need to seek areas of cooperation.

Trump had seized on longstanding concerns about Chinese commercial espionage, the forced handover of technology and state subsidies for Chinese companies and in 2018 elevated them into a high-stake tariff war. Relations between the two countries further soured last year after Trump tightened controls on Chinese purchases of computer chips and other high-tech components. While a win for Biden offers no guarantee of relief, Beijing still hopes to avoid further deterioration and see negotiations put on an even keel. Trade issues are, however, likely to remain at the forefront of bilateral relations.

Gilligan said, “Whether it's President-elect Biden or General Secretary Xi Jinping, both of them have to manage domestic politics, and the relationship is such that I don't think either one of them can afford to cede the hawkish high ground to whatever domestic rivals they may have”.

(With inputs from AP)

