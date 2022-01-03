Biden Reassures Volodymyr Zelensky US Will 'respond Decisively' If Russia Invades Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Sunday reassured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that America and its allies and partners will respond “decisively” if Russia further invades Ukraine. According to a readout of a call between the two leaders, Biden and Zelensky expressed support for diplomatic efforts, starting next week with the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Biden also stressed US’ commitment "to the principle of 'nothing about you without you,'" in an apparent reference to the need to include Ukraine in negotiations about its own future. He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US President even went on to express support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbas and active diplomacy to advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreement, in support of the Normandy Format.

“President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” the White House press note read.

Following the phone call, Zelensky, on the other hand, stated that he appreciated the US’ “unwavering support”. He said that the call with Biden “proves the special nature” of the two nations’ relationship. He added, "Joint actions of Ukraine, United States and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed."

Concern over Russia's intention to invade Ukraine

Notably, Sunday’s phone call comes days after Biden spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The US President had said that he made it clear to Putin that there will be a “heavy price to pay” if Russia invades Ukraine and threatens heavy economic sanctions. Putin, on the other hand, told Biden that introducing a new round of sanctions against Russia would amount to a “colossal mistake” that could lead to a complete breakdown of relations between the two nations.

It is to mention that tensions between Russia and Ukraine have reignited over the troop deployment near Ukraine's border. Kyiv and the West fear that this might indicate plans for an invasion, but the Kremlin has denied that intent. Instead, Russia has accused Ukraine of its own troop buildup in the east, saying that the Ukrainian military could be planning to reclaim the rebel-held areas by force. Putin has voiced rising vexation over Western military aid to Ukraine, a fellow former USSR that has tilted towards the West since a revolt toppled a pro-Russian president in 2014, and what it calls creeping NATO expansion.

(Image: AP)

