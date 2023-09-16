Biden Ripped For Claim African American, Hispanic Workers Haven't Got High School Diplomas

US President Joe Biden on Friday, September 15 was ripped for claiming that the African American and Hispanic workers do not have high school diplomas. The 80-year-old US president made yet another gaffe while he addressed Prince George’s Community College in Maryland where he touted the booming US economy despite that the rate of inflation accelerated for a second straight month to 3.7% in August. Biden, during the speech made yet another unsubstantiated claim that the African American and Hispanic workers did not attend the high school.

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas,” Biden said, according to his televised remarks.

Biden skips 'and,' botches up speech

The goof-up seemingly happened as the Democrat president jumped the 'and' in his statement. According to the transcript released by the White House, Biden was supposed to say "[and] the workers without high school diplomas." His actual speech would have been read as: “We’ve seen record lows in unemployment particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, and the workers without high school diplomas.” The footage of the slip of words by the US President was shared by the Republican National Committee on X, formerly known as Twitter.

BIDEN: "...particularly for African Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans — you know, the workers without high school diplomas" pic.twitter.com/CZyCx23M8Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2023

Earlier yesterday, Biden also boasted that he taught ‘political theory’ at UPenn University during a speech at Maryland’s Prince George’s Community College. “Our democracy is under attack, and we got to fight for it,” Biden, 80, said while addressing the audience. “I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years and I used to teach political theory. And folks, you always hear, every generation has to fight for democracy," Biden claimed. The records, however, show that Biden has never taught a single semester-long course at an Ivy League school, according to the American broadcasters. Democrat leader continued to muse about the time he would “teach political theory” at the Ivy League school, even as it remains unclear whether he did teach at the prestigious university.