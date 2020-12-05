Biden Says His Inauguration Will Be Mostly Virtual Sans 'gigantic' Parade Amid COVID

US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday indicated a toned-down inauguration day due to COVID-19 concerns. Biden, who defeated Donald Trump and is to be sworn in as the 46th US President, told reporters on December 4 that his inauguration day may not have millions of people on the mall and that there might not be the usual "gigantic" inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. Biden said that all health protocols recommended by experts will be followed on the day to keep Americans safe.

How 2020 inauguration will be different?

Biden suggested that there will still be a platform ceremony but said he has no idea how it will be done. Usually, presidents-elect are sworn in at the US Capitol with hundreds of dignitaries, including the outgoing president, and millions of people in attendance. However, 2020 will be different because of the ongoing health pandemic and incumbent Donald Trump refusing to attend the inauguration ceremony.

The Republican leader is yet to acknowledge Biden's victory as he continues to play up the unfounded "election fraud" allegations. After over three weeks of obstruction, Trump finally directed his team to assist Biden's for a smooth transition when key states like Georgia and Wisconsin started to certify results. The Biden-Harris transition was blocked by Trump loyalists for weeks, including the General Services Administration (GSA), a federal agency responsible for presidential transition, which later allowed the release of funds.

The electoral college will vote on December 14 and the US Congress is expected to certify those votes on January 6. Biden and Harris will then be sworn in as the next US President and Vice-President on January 20, 2021. Biden has promised to suspend all executive orders by Trump as soon as he takes over. The former vice-president is also likely to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement as soon as he takes charge. However, the priority will be the handling of COVID-19 pandemic and deployment of a safe and effective vaccine.

