Joe Biden Says His Son Hunter’s Business Ventures Will Not Conflict With His Presidency

US President-elect Joe Biden on December 3 said that his family and son Hunter Biden’s business ventures will not conflict with his role as US President as he rejected allegations of ‘inappropriate business conduct’ alleged in The Intercept’s report. Hunter Biden’s business dealings have remained in the center of controversies due to corporate records that link back to Ukraine and China, which, journalist Glenn Greenwald claimed were against American interests. Greenwald criticized Biden’s position as the future president of the US as he cited emails and witness testimony to throw spotlight on Hunter Biden peddling Russia and China's influence in a breakthrough story widely shared by President Trump for his election campaign.

In a televised interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, President-elect Joe Biden said that his son will not engage in business interests stemming out of his presidential position and power once he is sworn into office.

Hunter was roped into controversy for holding a position on board of a Ukrainian energy company when his father, Joe Biden was the Vice President of the US under the Obama administration. Trump and allies hurled theories that the former Vice President had used his influence to dismiss the Ukrainian prosecutor, meanwhile, that led to Trump’s impeachment hearings after the US president was suspected to have colluded with Ukraine's president to probe into Biden’s records.

Hunter secured $83,000 salary

Additionally, Joe Biden’s son’s dealings with China, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine collectively created political stir after The Intercept’s report, which claimed, that a laptop provided by a Delaware computer repairman to President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani had evidence that exposed Biden’s wrongdoings. “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” President-elect Biden had clarified in an interview earlier as he spoke about the controversy. In a separate allegation, the former Vice President was accused of assisting his son in securing $83,000 monthly salary under the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy. A report in The Post alleged that this was made possible after Hunter fixed meeting between the Ukrainian energy company Burisma’s executive Vadym Pozharskyi and his father Joe Biden.

