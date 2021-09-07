Biden Says Labor Unions 'brung Me To The Dance' In Politics, Draws Flak For 'holidaying'

After coming under fire for glancing his watch during the dignified transfer of the mortal remains of the 13 fallen US Marines in Afghanistan, US president Joe Biden on Monday, September 6 drew criticism for guffaw and celebratory cheer at the labor unions as he stepped from his dark SUV, dressed casually in denim, wearing Ray-Ban sun shades, and carrying boxes of sandwiches from Capriotti’s.

As the crisis in Afghanistan unleashes, and US secretary of state Antony Blinken headed to Doha, Qatar and Germany, to hold talks about the Afghanistan issue, overlapping the trip with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, US President Joe Biden meanwhile postponed his plans to head to his Delaware home on Friday, last week.

Republicans and critics have lately derided the commander in chief for his 'misdemeanor' during a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware where he was spotted making brisk glances at his watch while the flag-draped coffins of fallen service members were carried off the US Air Force C-17 Globemaster plane. “Looks like he was being inconvenienced by having to show some respect for these American Heros [sic],” Samuel Williams, a disabled US Army veteran said, condemning US President for being in a hurry and checking his watch.

“There is nothing more important than paying your respects to America’s fallen war heroes, Mr. President,” a Foreign policy analyst Nile Gardiner had tweeted. “Apparently our Commander-in-Chief has better things to do,” ex-White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) had stressed.

On Monday, as he showed up at the event held by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 313 in New Castle, Delaware, right after he accessed the devastating impact from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, US President Biden was seen chit-chatting with unions about their “critical role” in “advancing his political career”. As per account of reporters on-ground, US commander in chief told IBEW President Lonnie Stephenson that the union members are the staunch political supporters who "brung me to the dance” as he shared food from the local Italian sub shop.

Biden’s unscheduled Labor Day trip attracted flak as in the aftermath of the Afghanistan turmoil, the latter had departed on holiday to his residence in Wilmington, Delaware to spend Labor Day weekend. And it turns out, that the union hall was just a short ride away.

[President Joe Biden greets labor union members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 313 in New Castle, Del., commemorating Labor Day. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta]

'I just stopped by..', US President tells a lady on random phonecall

War veterans, Republican lawmakers, and conservatives argued that despite the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, the US president chatted with union members, was seen taking photos and selfies, and randomly gossiped with a lady. "I'm with your son," President was heard saying, as per the local outlets. "Mom, I wish you were here,” he tells the lady, adding, “I just stopped by to thank these guys”

The IBEW endorsed Biden in February 2020 for his presidential campaign after he had a bad finish at the Iowa caucuses. Biden has been a steadfast backer of the labour unions, to whom he attributes his success in the 2020 campaign that overturned former Republican leader Donald Trump’s presidency. IBEW International President Lonnie R. Stephenson reportedly termed Biden as “longtime friend” as the two shook hands and exchanged laughs.

[AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta]