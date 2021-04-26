Biden Says 'US Determined To Help India In Its Time Of Need'; Harris Stands In Solidarity

As the country grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly Coronavirus crisis. Stating that just as India had sent assistance to the US early in the pandemic, Joe Biden said, "We are determined to help India in its time of need." The President was spending his weekend at his home in Delaware, but is believed to be following up on the developments in India.

US extends a helping hand to India

Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need. https://t.co/SzWRj0eP3y — President Biden (@POTUS) April 25, 2021

Besides US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris took to her official Twitter handle and said that the US is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak. She wrote, "As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India-including its courageous healthcare workers."

The U.S. is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak. As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India—including its courageous healthcare workers. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 25, 2021

'France Is With You': Macron Sends 'message of solidarity' to India

Earlier on April 23, French President Emmanuel Macron showed solidarity to India's fight against the second COVID-19 wave after the country reported over 3 lakh positive cases in just 24 hours for the second consecutive day on Friday. In a statement shared by French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain on Twitter, Macron said that France is with India in the struggle to stem the coronavirus infections and noted that the disease “spares no one.” The French President also said that the country is ready to assist India in any form of support during these grim times.

âI want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support.âž



— President Emmanuel Macron — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) April 23, 2021

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,69,60,172 positive cases, out of which, 1,40,85,110 have successfully recovered and 1,92,311 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,49,691 new cases, 2,17,113 fresh recoveries and 2,767 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases across the country is 12,9811.

