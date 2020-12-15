Biden Says 'will Of People Prevailed' After Electoral College Votes Sealed His Victory

After members of the Electoral College gathered in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots and declared Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential elections on December 14, the US President-elect hailed the nation’s democracy that “proved to be true”. Hailing his victory over incumbent Donald Trump, Biden said that the rule of the law and the US constitution along with the will of the Americans “prevailed” especially when Trump attempted to mount legal battles to undo the results of US Election 2020.

"The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame," Biden said.

Today, the members of the Electoral College cast their votes for president and vice president.



And once again, the rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people have prevailed.



Our democracy—pushed, tested, and threatened—proved to be resilient, true, and strong. pic.twitter.com/Ka1Aj3hV3m — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2020

In a speech on Monday from Delaware, the president-elect not only unleashed one of the most direct criticisms of Trump’s failing efforts but also launched a detailed defence of his historic victory in the presidential elections. Biden even catalogued all the failures of Donald Trump and his campaign, allies in state and federal courts along with state legislatures and several recounts that did not change the outcome of the democratic process, the credibility of which was also questioned by the Republican leader. According to the president-elect, Trump’s efforts to overturn the results were “so extreme we've never seen it before.”

"Thankfully, a unanimous Supreme Court immediately and completely rejected this effort," Biden said.

Electoral College cast 306 votes for Biden

Biden’s speech on December 14 came after Electoral College had cast 306 votes for Joe Biden and Donald Trump trailed with 232 votes. These votes, that aligned with the previous results called by major American media outlets, will now be sent to the Congress to be counted formally next month. Even though some Republican lawmakers have reportedly indicated that they might object the results in battleground states, there is only a little they can do than delay the process during the joint session of the US House on January 6. Eventually, Biden is set to be inaugurated at noon on January 20 (local time).

