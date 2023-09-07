US President Joe Biden urged reporters at the White House on Wednesday not to disclose that he showed up to the meeting without his mask. His decision to ditch the COVID-19 safety protocols comes on the heels of his wife First Lady Jill Biden testing positive for the virus earlier this week.

White House officials also continue to reiterate that the 80-year-old president is adhering to the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, on Wednesday, Biden strolled into the White House State Dining Room with his mask in hand, and not on his face.

Before delivering remarks on a new contract between unions and shipping companies in West Coast ports, the president justified his no-mask policy to the press. "Let me explain to the press: I've been tested again today. I'm clear across the board. But they keep telling me, because this has to be 10 days or something, I've got to keep wearing it. But don't tell them I didn't have it on when I walked in," he said.

BIDEN: "They keep telling me...I gotta keep wearing [a mask], but don't tell them I didn't have it on when I walked in" pic.twitter.com/MQt9H80OLT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2023

After an address that spanned about 10 minutes, Biden left the room, holding his black mask. While he has tested negative for the virus two days in a row following his wife's positive test, the CDC urges individuals to exercise precaution if they come in close contact with someone infected, USA Today reported.

White House insists Biden is following CDC rules

For Biden, a few precautionary measures would do no harm, especially as he prepares to jet off to New Delhi, India, on Thursday to attend the G20 summit with other global leaders. His public appearances at White House briefings without a mask are also contradictory to the recent remarks made by his press secretary.

Minutes before Biden met reporters, Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the president would be "masking in this 10-day period" as per the CDC's recommendations. "The president's going to continue to follow CDC guidance. That includes masking. That includes testing," she said of how the president plans to interact with foreign leaders at the summit. To top it all off, Biden's decision to show up without his mask is also a sharp contrast to what he told vaccinated citizens last year. In January 2022, he said wearing a mask was "a patriotic duty."