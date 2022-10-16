Biden Slammed For Claiming US Economy Is 'strong As Hell' As He Eats Ice Cream In Portland

US President Joe Biden on Saturday attracted widespread backlash as he claimed that the United States economy is "strong as hell" as he stopped to grab an ice cream at a Baskin Robbins in Portland, Oregon. Biden was asked about the looming inflation and the strength of the US dollar by a reporter, whom he responded by saying that he was more worried about "other countries" as the economy of the US is the strongest in the world. As he ate his chocolate chip ice cream cone, US President dismissed the issues such as inflation, higher gas prices, and a possible recession.

“Our economy is strong as hell — the internals of it,” Biden said to reporters during a Baskin-Robbins ice cream stop over in Portland. " I’m concerned about the rest of the world. Our economy is strong as hell."

BIDEN, eating ice cream: "Our economy is strong as hell" pic.twitter.com/x5dyCg14l3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2022

Inflation is worldwide, says Biden

Biden's conduct drew criticism from conservatives, who shared the now-viral footage on social media and questioned his policies. While Biden acknowledged that there was inflation, he falsely claimed that it was worse everywhere else. “Inflation is worldwide,” he said. “It’s worse off everywhere else than it is in the United States." The US president was also slammed for his "unsolicited dating advice" to a young teen girl in California. During an event in Irvine, Biden hurled dating advice to a girl saying that he must not date serious guys "till your 30” as he casually placed his arm on her shoulder for a photograph, an act derided by the GOP.

"She looks back, appearing uncomfortable, and the secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it," the photojournalist said, sharing the visuals. “Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30!” Biden is heard saying. “Ok,” the girl responded, laughing at the remark. “I’ll keep that in mind.” Republicans nicknamed Biden “Creepy Joe" often claiming that he got dangerously close to women in general, which included smelling their hair.

In Portland, Biden also commented on political turmoil in the UK as he denounced Liz Truss' lack of "sound policy" with respect to the economy. "I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake. I think that the idea of cutting taxes on the super-wealthy at a time when … I disagree with the policy, but that’s up to Great Britain," he noted.